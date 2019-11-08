Bama fans ready to take on LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - On the Alabama campus, students are saying the matchup with LSU is make or break for the football season.
The LSU Tigers have replaced the Auburn Tigers as the Tide’s measuring stick - the game that will determine if this year’s team can live up to championship expectations.
But this year, there’s a different feeling around Tuscaloosa - a measure of respect the Tigers have earned. And perhaps, by Nick Saban’s design, fans have convinced themselves the Tide are the underdogs.
But don’t let them fool you. They feel disrespected, no less confident the outcome will be different than the Tigers’ previous eight tries.
