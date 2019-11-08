Coach Ron Hunter directs Tulane to a victory over SLU in his debut

The Ron Hunter era got started with a bang, as the Tulane men’s basketball team defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 76-55, in its 2019-20 season opener Wednesday evening at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
Redshirt sophomore Jordan Walker led four Tulane (1-0) players in double-figures and scored a career and game-high 24 points on 7 of 11 shooting including 5 of 8 from 3-point range while leading all players with a personal-best four steals.
Junior Teshaun Hightower added 18 points and seven rebounds, while graduate K.J. Lawson contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Graduate Christion Thompson compiled his first career double-double with 10 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds.
“I thought we did what we were supposed to do,” Hunter said. “You can’t do anything unless you win the first game. I think the first games are always the hardest ones to win, but I loved the kids’ effort.”
Playing in his first regular season game in nearly 21 months, Walker scored Tulane’s first 11 points of the game, including three 3s, to give the Wave an 11-6 lead at the 12:40 mark. Following a 6-6 tie early on, the Green Wave did not surrender the lead for the remainder of the night.
“Oh, this is the best experience of my life, I can’t lie to you,” Walker said. “I woke up this morning, and I wasn’t nervous, I was more hyped. It was more like surreal because I finally get a chance to show people what I can do and not only what I can do but what this team can do. I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”
Tulane kept its foot on the gas for the rest of the first half before taking a 33-21 lead into halftime.
The Green Wave shot 13 of 32 (.406) overall and made four treys in the first half, while holding the Lions to 10 of 29 (.345) from the floor and just 1 of 12 (.083) beyond the 3-point arc.
Southeastern Louisiana (0-1) had trouble keeping up in the second half, as redshirt junior Ray Ona Embo’s three-point play at the 14:13 mark ballooned Tulane’s lead over 20 for the first time on the night, 47-25.
The Lions got the deficit down to 10 on a 3-pointer with 6:53 remaining in the game, but drew no closer, as the Green Wave clamped down on defense a bit more and finished off the 21-point win.
Tulane outscored SLU, 29-11, off turnovers, 34-28 in the paint, and 21-8 on fast breaks. The Wave forced Southeastern into 21 turnovers and allowed just five 3-pointers on 28 attempts.
Tyron Brewer led the Lions with a double-double comprising 17 points and 14 rebounds as the team’s only scorer to reach double digits.
The Green Wave remains home for its next contest to host Jackson State on Tuesday, November 12. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Tulane sports information contributed to this story.
