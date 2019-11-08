David: A beautiful weekend ahead

Next week all eyes will be on an Arctic front expected to pass through our region overnight Monday into Tuesday. This will bring our next chance for rain but the bigger story will be the blast of cold air coming behind the front. Temperatures for the middle of next week will struggle to make it out of the 40s in the afternoon with our first freeze expected north and west of the lake. Right now it looks like the city will avoid freezing temperatures but lows will dip into the 30s and with the wind, it will feel like the 20s. A Gulf low may bring a cold rain into the forecast for late Wednesday into Thursday.