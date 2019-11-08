David: A beautiful weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What a weekend of weather we have in store as sunshine returns to the forecast and the arrival of these pleasantly, cool temperatures make for perfect conditions to enjoy anything outdoors.
Tonight will be rather chilly as skies begin to clear and temperatures drop. Morning lows will dip into the 30s north of the lake, 40s for the south shore. For some of you on the north shore you could wake up to patchy frost so make sure to protect the tender vegetation.
A chilly start on Saturday will give way to a beautiful afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 60s under an abundance of sunshine. We do it all over again for Sunday but just a bit warmer with a high getting closer to 70.
Next week all eyes will be on an Arctic front expected to pass through our region overnight Monday into Tuesday. This will bring our next chance for rain but the bigger story will be the blast of cold air coming behind the front. Temperatures for the middle of next week will struggle to make it out of the 40s in the afternoon with our first freeze expected north and west of the lake. Right now it looks like the city will avoid freezing temperatures but lows will dip into the 30s and with the wind, it will feel like the 20s. A Gulf low may bring a cold rain into the forecast for late Wednesday into Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.