Day 3: Police try to move traffic through choke points near airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kenner police will try to alleviate traffic issues near the entrance to the new airport terminal near Loyola Dr. and Veterans Memorial Blvd. where officers will be monitoring the area during those peak hours.
Friday (Nov. 8) is the third day the new terminal has been open, and traffic remains one of the obstacles.
This is an area that for years was not heavily traveled at all. With the opening of the new terminal the people who live and work in the area have experienced a kind of a culture shock with the traffic.
Kenner police said on day one there were five different accidents near the off ramp of I-10 and Loyola Dr. Because of that and the congestion, police will now be monitoring the area as cars make their way to the intersections at Veterans and head into the new terminal.
Police say they will be here ready to direct traffic during peak hours from 6 a.m. until noon and then from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They'll be doing so until Sunday.
The long backups getting to the new terminal also forced the DOTD to change the timing on the traffic lights for the I-10 off ramp at Loyola Dr.
“Traffic coming off the interstate, they’ll come through. Once they stop, they’ll have a green then we try to coordinate that with the signal at Loyola and Veterans to try and move as much traffic as possible through that intersection for people who are trying to access the airport,” said Scott Boyle with the DOTD.
Crews also added a double right turn from Loyola Dr. to the interstate after noticing how backed up things were to get on I-10.
DOTD said they will continue monitoring things to see if other changes are needed.
