Laplace placed under boil water advisory due to scheduled water outage

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - Residents in Laplace will be without water overnight as crews in St. John the Baptist Parish make emergency repairs to the city’s main water line.
The Utilities Department will be turning off water service starting at 11 p.m. Thursday and repairs are expected to last between four to six hours. Residents will have little to no water pressure during this time.
Because of the loss of water pressure, Laplace residents will also be placed under a boil water advisory until further notice. Once the St. John the Baptist Parish Utilities Department is notified by the Louisiana Department of Health that water samples taken were tested and deemed safe, the boil water advisory will be lifted.
Residents are advised to boil their water for one minute before using it for consumption.
To stay updated with the latest on the scheduled water outage and boil water advisory, residents can sign up for phone, text or email notifications on the parish website www.sjbparish.com.
