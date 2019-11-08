Lousiana Gov. Edwards makes friendly wager ahead of LSU vs. Alabama game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is taking the time out to make a friendly wager over the big game this weekend with Alabama Governor Kay Ivy.
According to a tweet from his official account, Edwards is putting up some Tony’s Seafood if Louisiana loses Saturday’s game. In response, Governor Ivy said in a tweet Friday she’ll see our Louisiana seafood and raise us a basket of Priester’s Pecans from Fort Deposit, Alabama.
The Tigers will go against Alabama University Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the game on CBS.
LSU and Alabama will face off as undefeated teams during the month of November for the fourth time. They previously did it in 1972, 1983, and 2011.
