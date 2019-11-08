Saints getting healthier, only Patrick Robinson listed as questionable for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are as healthy as they’ve been all season coming out of their bye week. Cornerback Patrick Robinson is the only player with an injury designation. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday against Atlanta. Tight end Josh Hill was limited in practice Friday but had no injury designation.
This means tight end Jared Cook and running back Alvin Kamara should return to the field Sunday. Both players missed the Saints’ last two games against the Bears and Cardinals.
