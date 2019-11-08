Sec. 642: Man, Teddy’s trippin.’ He wants his bike back ... You know he wouldn’t trip

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints backup quarterback needs a lift to work.
Teddy Bridgewater’s bike has been broken for a few days. He normally rides it to the Superdome on gameday. But he took to Twitter to let fans know that wouldn’t be the case against the Falcons.
On Wednesday, he let fans know his bike was still broken using an GIF from the iconic Ice Cube and Chris Tucker movie “Friday.” (Google it)
Bridgewater asked if anyone could help him with a truck.
#FixTeddyBike was born. And since then, the Who Dats want to help:
The Saints play the Falcons Sunday in the Superdome. Something tells me Teddy will be there.
One last “Friday” reference to the Falcons: Bye Felicia.
