Shelby: Beautiful Weekend On Tap

Clouds will hang around today with a cool breeze keeping temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight, the clouds will break up allowing for temperatures to fall to the mid 30s north of the Lake and mid 40s south by Saturday morning.
A gorgeous weekend is on tap with tons of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Veterans Day will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night, rain chances will increase as our strongest front of the season approaches. Tuesday will be blustery and COLD! A few showers may linger behind the front as temperatures stay in the 40s throughout the day. It will feel like the 30s most of your Tuesday.
Freezing temperatures will threaten Wednesday morning. Many will need to take precautions like protecting plants and bringing pets indoors. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!
