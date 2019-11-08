Slidell man sentenced to 15 years for crimes against juveniles

Covington, La. (WVUE) - 52-year-old Lenard Turpin was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 6 after luring children to his home, providing them with methamphetamine and attempting sexual acts on them.
On June 1, 2017, Turpin picked up the children who were under the pretense that they would be attending his son’s birthday party at his home. When the teens arrived at Turpin’s home in Slidell, they found that no birthday party was underway, and Turpin’s son was not home.
Turpin provided alcohol and marijuana to the children, mostly under the age of 13, while he made lewd comments to the girls, attorneys said.
He then brought two of the juveniles upstairs, where he got them to smoke methamphetamine and attempted to get them to perform sexual acts on each other.
Later, Turpin also groped and touched one of the girls while making sexual comments about her body, prosecutors said.
District Judge Scott Gardner issued the following sentences: 10 years for attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13, with two of the years to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence; two years for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance; 15 years for each of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine to persons under the age of 18; and six months for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Gardner ordered the sentences to be served concurrently, the District Attorney’s office reported.
