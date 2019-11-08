Slidell man sentenced to 15 years for crimes against juveniles

District Judge Scott Gardner issued the following sentences: 10 years for attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13, with two of the years to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence; two years for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance; 15 years for each of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine to persons under the age of 18; and six months for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.