State Senator Wesley Bishop charged with making a false statement

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State Senator Wesley Bishop has been charged by federal authorities for making a false statement to a federal agency.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bishop made a false statement to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
An arraignment on the charge has been scheduled for December 2 in New Orleans.
Bishop has been the focus of several FOX 8 Lee Zurik investigations into his use of leave for his job at Southern University at New Orleans while getting paid by the state for his duties as a lawmaker. No action has been taken against Bishop in relation to those findings.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.