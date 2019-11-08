Veteran surprised with new car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It takes a special person to put their life on the line for someone else. Beverly Reed served 20 years in the Air Force. She received a new car after running into transportation problems recently.
“I’m truly at a loss for words. It’s great to know that I have not been forgotten. It really does,” said Reed.
The Veteran Car Giveaway is put on annually by Progressive Car Insurance. Several other organizations, including Pep Boys, teamed up to help get Reed back on the road.
“It takes very little to give back to somebody who gives so much... it doesn’t take much at all. Personally, being a veteran myself, it’s a cause that’s very near and dear to me. Your heart has to go out to somebody that will give up their freedom to give freedom,” said Les Duffield, service area director.
This is one of many events celebrating the brave soldiers for Veterans Day weekend. Reed says it’s these types of engagements those selfless men and women who served our country deserve.
“I wish they do more once they come back to civilization and to look out for them the way they looked out for me today,” said Reed.
