13-year-old arrested with gun at Mandeville Jr. High School

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Police arrested a 13-year-old student at Mandeville Jr. High School on Friday (Nov. 8).
Administrators and a school resource officer recovered the gun from a seventh grader, police said.
They alleged he was making threatening comments to the officers.
As of this time the weapon is recovered, and the suspect student is in custody at the Mandeville Police Department. No students, staff or officers are in danger.
Once the appropriate criminal charges are determined, the juvenile suspect will be booked accordingly and transported to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
