15-year-old girl reported missing from the Holly Grove area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jasmine Chambliss was last seen on Nov. 4 after having an altercation with her grandmother at their residence in the 8400 block of Nelson Street
Chambliss left the residence and did not return home. She reportedly called her mother, located in another state, stating she planned on buying a bus ticket.
She was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt, according to a report from NOPD.
Anyone with additional information on Chambliss’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.
