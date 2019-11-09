Carver beats Lusher, 56-14

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Carver Rams put an exclamation mark on their 2019 regular season with a 56-14 win to improve to 6-4 on the year.
The win boosts Carver’s chances of hosting a game in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. After their Thursday night win and before Friday’s results around the state, the Rams are 17th in the LHSAA Power Rankings but losses by just one team above them could lift them into the top sixteen.
Carver lost in the first round of the 2018 postseason to Belle Chasse.
Lusher finishes the season with a 3-7 record.
