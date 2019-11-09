Destrehan upsets Hahnville in regular season finale

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Destrehan will enter the Class 5A playoffs riding a 3-game win streak after beating Hahnville in the last week of the regular season, 23-21. After falling to 4-3, the Wildcats beat Thibodaux and Central Lafourche before Friday night’s dramatic win over the Tigers.
A late sack by Kelvin Lea sealed the victory for coach Stephen Robicheaux’s team “We lost a couple early but for us to come back and end up 7-3 and rounding into the playoffs. Our kids played hard, they kept pushing and pushing and our kids did a great job, I’m so happy for these guys.”
The LHSAA Class 5A playoff bracket will be announced Sunday but the system’s power ratings have Destrehan at #8 and Hahnville at #12 after Friday’s results.
