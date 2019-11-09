The Extra Point Week 10: Waiver wire key additions

(WVUE) -
Hang in there fantasy football fans, we’re almost through the bye weeks. But instead of looking at these weeks off where you lose players, look at what you can gain. Byes inevitably mean players getting dropped. And those are players that can help you out in the long run.
Let’s start with Washington running back and former Tiger Derrius Guice. After their bye this week, he’s poised to return from injured reserve, and he should be due for a lot of playing time. He’s currently owned in just 33 percent of ESPN leagues, and could be an instant boost at a valuable position.
Also at running back, check to see if Cleveland’s Kareem Hunt is available. He’ll be returning from suspension this week, and Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens says Hunt will have a role in their match-up against the Bills. He’s still available in more than 40 percent of fantasy leagues.
As for receivers, one of them I have my eye on is Houston’s Will Fuller. After missing two weeks with a hamstring injury, there’s a chance he returns following their week off. Given his up and down production and the injury, he’s only on 60 percent of teams, and could become even more available if he’s dropped by a few teams this week. He’s not a perfect fantasy option, but with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, Fuller always has big upside when he’s on the field.
Another guy that’s using the bye week to get healthy is Jacksonville’s Dede Westbrook, with a 67 percent ownership rate. There’s certainly a chance he’s dropped this week, but upon his return, he could once again be poised to have the breakout year we thought he would.
That’s because Nick Foles will return as the Jaguars starting quarterback in Week 11. The pair had great rapport through the pre-season, which helped vault Westbrook’s draft stock. And thanks to Jacksonville’s friendly schedule down the stretch, which includes the Bucs, Raiders and Falcons in the last four weeks of the fantasy season, Foles and Westbrook could be waiver wire pickups that pay off big down the road.
