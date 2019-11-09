The Extra Point Week 10: Waiver wire key additions

As for receivers, one of them I have my eye on is Houston’s Will Fuller. After missing two weeks with a hamstring injury, there’s a chance he returns following their week off. Given his up and down production and the injury, he’s only on 60 percent of teams, and could become even more available if he’s dropped by a few teams this week. He’s not a perfect fantasy option, but with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, Fuller always has big upside when he’s on the field.