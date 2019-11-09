Falcons fans hopeful for a victory Sunday, but acknowledge team’s dismal record

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Saints prepare to take on Atlanta in their first of two rivalry games this season and Falcons fans are making their presence known in New Orleans despite their 1-7 record.
Falcons fans arrived at Louis Armstrong International Airport Saturday hopeful for Sunday’s game.
But as soon as they stepped off the plane into black and gold country, fans didn’t shy away from their less than spectacular season up to this point. They say quieting the Who Dat’s is it’s own kind of victory.
“We’re here to support the team.” New Orleans is a fun place to come anyway and basically the Falcons can have a good season just by beating the Saints," one fan remarked.
Fan Thomas Givens says that even after a 1 and 7 start on the year, he’s still holding out hope for a turnaround.
"Well we’re true Falcon fans and this is a rivalry team in that we have the opportunity to win,” said Thomas Givens. "We know how they play and it is a rivalry game and I think it’s anybody’s game. You can’t look at record right now.”
Saints fans say they won’t take the birds lightly either; something they’ve learned from a lifetime of experience.
“I remember growing up when the Saints would come to Atlanta with the bags on their heads. Tat’s almost what we’re doing this year.”
Atlanta fans say they hope to see a close game at the very least, just enough to give them a reason to talk some smack.
“So the trash talking will be good. Of course it’ll be dominated by New Orlean saints fans, but we’ll just go in there and talk our trash just like we would if it was dirty bird country,” said Givens.
