Man arrested in kidnapping of 4 kids in Washington Parish; woman sought

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One person is in police custody for the kidnapping of four children from Washington Parish, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Offices located and arrested Joshua Michael Abelseth, 33, whose last known address was Brandon Drive in Hammond.
Abelseth was wanted on four counts of simple kidnapping which occurred earlier this week.
Joshua Abelseth and Jennifer Abelseth lost custody of their children through a court order.
Investigators learned that Abelseth was back in Washington Parish and would likely take the children back to their grandparent’s house.
Detectives, patrol deputies, and drug task force officers set up surveillance in the area and were able to spot Abelseth drive up to the house and take the children inside. Once Abelseth drove away, officers made a traffic stop on him, arrested him and transported him to the Washington Parish Jail where he is being held on simple kidnapping charges.
The children are Alyssa Weathers, Noah Weathers, Cayden Abelseth and Lili Abelseth.
Jennifer Abelseth remains a fugitive and her location is unknown.
It is believed that she may be in Alabama, either in the Hoover or Tuscaloosa area or perhaps in the Mobile area, although police say she could be anywhere.
Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators, with the assistance of the FBI, are searching for her and are optimistic that she will be located.
The sheriff’s Office says they believe Abelseth has no vehicle and is believed to have no money.
