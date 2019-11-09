NOPD searching for missing teenager

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -NOPD officers are searching for Hellashcious Spears, 17, after she was reported missing from the 1200 block of 8th Street.
The reporting person told police that around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Spears left the location without permission and has not returned.
She is approximately 5’4” tall, 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing black tights, a gray sweatshirt and black slides with white socks.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hellashcious Spears is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.
