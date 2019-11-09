Pleasant weekend, but real cold moving in

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Lots of sunshine and comfortable seasonal temps will finish out the weekend, but the big headline is the Arctic blast heading our way for the middle of the week. Monday will be a transition day starting out warm with spotty showers. By late evening a cold rain will take over with the full brunt of the cold air and wind starting to make an impact on Tuesday. The day will start our cold with temperatures in the 40s early on, but cold air will continue to push in on a strong north wind keeping it in the 40s through the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s to the north and west. Some spots could reach hard freeze criteria of 26 or below for 4 hours or more. It’s a good idea to take advantage of the weekend’s nice weather and make sure your home is fully winterized. Highs will struggle at least through Thursday then a slow warm up towards next weekend. A Gulf low may slide over the cold air keeping a slight rain chance in through the week as well.