Rummel and John Curtis finish regular season with big wins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One week after Rummel topped John Curtis in a battle of unbeatens, the Raiders secured a perfect regular season by beating Jesuit, 27-0. Meanwhile, the Patriots got back on track with a 36-3 win over Brother Martin.
For the season, Rummel has allowed their ten opponents a total of 45 points, which includes overtime, special teams and defensive scoring.
Playoff brackets will be officially announced Sunday but Rummel looks to have secured the top seed in Division I while LHSAA Power Ratings have Curtis at #3 behind Catholic of Baton Rouge.
