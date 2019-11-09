Rummel and John Curtis finish regular season with big wins

Rummel and John Curtis finish regular season with big wins
Rummel wide receiver Koy Moore works his way out of defenders' grasps en route to a big gain (Source: Chris Russell, WVUE-FOX 8)
By John Bennett | November 8, 2019 at 11:42 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 11:42 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One week after Rummel topped John Curtis in a battle of unbeatens, the Raiders secured a perfect regular season by beating Jesuit, 27-0. Meanwhile, the Patriots got back on track with a 36-3 win over Brother Martin.

Rummel looks to remain unbeaten against Jesuit

For the season, Rummel has allowed their ten opponents a total of 45 points, which includes overtime, special teams and defensive scoring.

John Curtis and Brother Martin square off in the final week of the regular season

Playoff brackets will be officially announced Sunday but Rummel looks to have secured the top seed in Division I while LHSAA Power Ratings have Curtis at #3 behind Catholic of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.