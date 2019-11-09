St. James finishes off perfect season with win over E.D. White

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. James clinched a perfect season in style as they beat E.D. White Friday night, 38-7.
Robert Valdez’s team has a 10-0 record and will enter the playoffs with plenty of momentum. They’ve won their last six games by average margin of victory of 36.8 points, dating back to their 31-24 win over Destrehan, which was the lone one-score game of their campaign.
The Wildcats sit atop LHSAA’s Class 3A power ratings. Their 2018 playoff run ended in the second round at North Webster.
