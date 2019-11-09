Tiger fans arrive in Tuscaloosa for LSU’s match up against Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WVUE) - LSU fans are arriving in Alabama today and soon they’ll pack area RV parks around Tuscaloosa.
Saturday’s game pits two of the top teams in the country against each other.
You can feel the excitement build the closer we get to game time.
LSU fans began arriving in large numbers Friday and they say they are ready for whatever the Crimson Tide has coming.
They came from deep in Bayou Country from Lafayette to Thibodaux to populate RV lots in the heart of Crimson Tide country.
“We are going to do a duo. Probably chicken and pepper jelly for a little savory,” says Charles Melancon.
LSU fans bring the party with them wherever they go and these rigs are game ready with libations, big screens and some of the best food you can find outside of New Orleans.
“This crawfish stuffed banana pepper and mushrooms.”
The reason they are here is football and the mission this weekend is to climb one of the game’s highest mountains and beat Alabama.
“I think they’re going all the way. We’re going to beat them and I’m fired up about it,” says Bubba Bryan.
It’s the best college matchup of the year and this group spent more than $600 a piece for tickets.
“Not cheap and not good ones. We’ll be up high trying to stay warm,” says Melancon.
In spite the fact that the Tigers are underdogs, there’s no shortage of confidence.
“I’m hoping LSU 35, Alabama 28,” says Melancon.
“They do have a chance. The last team with the ball wins. We’ll see,” says Benny Woodall.
In the meantime, expect a lot of trash talk between now and kick off.
