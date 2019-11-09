Zack: Sunny skies, pleasantly cool temperatures this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hopefully you have weekend plans outdoors as the weather will be just about perfect to enjoy outside.
It will be chilly starts this weekend as the mornings will begin in the 30s north of the lake and 40s on the south shore. Quickly we will warm things up under abundance of sunshine as highs top out in the low 60s today with a slightly warmer high near 70 expected on Sunday. Get out and enjoy this beautiful weather!
Next week is when a second front arrives and this one will be of the Arctic variety. A chance for showers returns on Monday, mainly late, as the front approaches the region. Expect the front to pass late Monday night into Tuesday leading us into a very cold middle of the week. Highs Tuesday won’t make it out of the 40s with a strong northerly wind making it feel like the 30s all day long. Clouds are likely to linger behind this front making for a cloudy, cold few days.
Come Wednesday morning we will be looking at our first freeze of the season for many locations away from water. Right now it doesn’t look like freezing temperatures will occur in the city due to the warmer lake waters. Of course stay tuned to future updates on what precautions you may need to take with the upcoming cold.
