Zack: Sunny skies, pleasantly cool temperatures this weekend

Next week is when a second front arrives and this one will be of the Arctic variety. A chance for showers returns on Monday, mainly late, as the front approaches the region. Expect the front to pass late Monday night into Tuesday leading us into a very cold middle of the week. Highs Tuesday won’t make it out of the 40s with a strong northerly wind making it feel like the 30s all day long. Clouds are likely to linger behind this front making for a cloudy, cold few days.