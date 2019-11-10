Be prepared for frigid air diving south

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a pleasant weekend things will take a major turn with a massive cold front moving in late Monday night. The Monday morning commute should be fine with mild afternoon temperatures, but as we head into the evening expect an increase in cloud cover. Showers will move in late evening as well. Temperatures will quickly drop and winds increase dramatically along the front. Tuesday will be a cold, raw day with windy conditions as well. Expect temperatures to remain in the 40s. During the overnight into Wednesday morning most locations will reach freezing with some areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain experiencing a hard freeze. If you haven’t gotten around to winterizing your home for the season now is the time to get it done. We will see a slow rebound with chilly days through the rest of the week.