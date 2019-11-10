Deuce McAllister spotlights area for improvement as Saints look to win 7th straight

Michael Thomas is on pace for an NFL-record 146 catches and Saints analyst Deuce McAllister thinks he will continue to be far-and-away the team’s top target “I think the way that they spread the ball around is going to be good enough. Now you do need some other guys to be able to contribute and I honestly think that if you look to Jared Cook and what he can bring to the table. I know we haven’t seen the player we saw this summer or in training camp, I think he is going to be that guy. Obviously you’ve got Ted Ginn, you get Tre’Quan healthy, you can sprinkle in Austin Carr, sprinkle in Alvin Kamara and they can make up enough without having a definite number two.”