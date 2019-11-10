Deuce McAllister spotlights area for improvement as Saints look to win 7th straight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints rolled into the bye week on a 6-game win streak and will look to keep the momentum going against a hapless Falcons team Sunday. While Sean Payton’s team has proven they can win a variety of ways while dealing with a variety of challenges, there is still room for improvement in the second half of the season.
Michael Thomas is on pace for an NFL-record 146 catches and Saints analyst Deuce McAllister thinks he will continue to be far-and-away the team’s top target “I think the way that they spread the ball around is going to be good enough. Now you do need some other guys to be able to contribute and I honestly think that if you look to Jared Cook and what he can bring to the table. I know we haven’t seen the player we saw this summer or in training camp, I think he is going to be that guy. Obviously you’ve got Ted Ginn, you get Tre’Quan healthy, you can sprinkle in Austin Carr, sprinkle in Alvin Kamara and they can make up enough without having a definite number two.”
On defense, the Saints have held their last five opponents under 260 total yards but have yet to capitalize on turnovers, getting just nine in their first 8 games “That’s the only thing that’s really holding this defense back. To be able to say that they’re stopping the run, to be able to say that they’re getting off the field on third down or forcing opponents to kick field goals once they get in the red zone. The only thing that this defense is missing is turnovers. Now they’re getting fumbles, yes, but they’re getting their hands on a lot of balls as far as interceptions and they’re not coming up with enough of them. That’s the only thing that you’re really lacking.”
New Orleans gets their chance to show improvement and win their fourth straight game over the Falcons at noon on FOX 8. Deuce McAllister will join the FOX 8 Live Tailgate at 10 AM to preview the matchup in depth.
