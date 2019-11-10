Falcons shock the Saints in the dome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints owned a 6-game winning streak, and the Falcons were mired in a 6-game losing streak entering Sunday’s contest. Those records didn’t matter at all in the Dome. Atlanta captured their second win of the season by beating the Saints, 26-9.
Drew Brees and the Saints offense were held to three field goals in the game. The Black and Gold made it into the red zone three times, but only Wil Lutz field goals would be the result.
The Saints were also plagued by numerous flags. New Orleans racked up 11 penalties for 85 yards.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan connected on two touchdown passes on the afternoon. His final numbers were 20-of-35 passing for 182 yards.
The Falcons found the end zone in the fourth quarter with a Brian Hill 10-yard TD reception from Ryan. That staked Atlanta to 20-9 lead.
The only touchdown of the first half came courtesy of a Matt Ryan to Austin Hooper 8-yard touchdown. That gave the Falcons a 10-3 advantage.
