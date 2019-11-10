LSU holds off Alabama to remain undefeated

TUSCALOOSA, Al. (WVUE) - In a battle of top three teams, the LSU Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41.
LSU’s defense, backed up deep into their own territory, received a gift of a turnover on Alabama’s first drive with a Tua Tagovailoa fumble, and they quickly turned it into points when Joe Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown to make it 7-0.
But after adding a field goal to increase the lead, the Crimson Tide struck back via special teams. Jaylen Waddle gave them the boost they needed with a punt returned for a touchdown to put Bama on the board.
The Tigers’ next big play was also somewhat of a gift. Burrow found a wide open Terrace Marshall Jr. thanks to a busted Alabama coverage, and with the touchdown, the purple and gold took a 16-7 lead. Still, the Tide didn’t disappear, and responded with another big play. Amite product Devonta Smith beat Derek Stingley Jr. down the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown reception to make it 16-13.
However, the final minutes of the second quarter were huge for LSU. After taking a 19-13 lead on a Cade York field goal, they took advantage of good field position with another touchdown drive. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored with under a minute to go in the quarter.
That’s when Alabama’s aggressiveness cost them. Tagovailoa threw an interception to Patrick Queen, and with a penalty, the Tigers once again had great field position. Burrow then found Edwards-Helaire for a touchdown pass, as LSU took a 33-13 lead to halftime.
But the second half was a different story, and the Tide came out on fire in the third quarter to score 14 unanswered points. In particular, Bama running back Najee Harris was huge breaking off big run after big run.
Next week, LSU will travel to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss.
