LSU holds off Alabama to remain undefeated

The Tigers’ next big play was also somewhat of a gift. Burrow found a wide open Terrace Marshall Jr. thanks to a busted Alabama coverage, and with the touchdown, the purple and gold took a 16-7 lead. Still, the Tide didn’t disappear, and responded with another big play. Amite product Devonta Smith beat Derek Stingley Jr. down the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown reception to make it 16-13.