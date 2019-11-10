Overtime Podcast #100 - LSU overcomes Alabama to end 8-game skid

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU ends Alabama’s 8-game run of dominance with a 46-41 win that solidifies the Tigers’ national title aspirations. This episode discusses everything from the gaudy performances of Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the unsung heroes of the performance as well as the ramifications in the rankings.
Chris Hagan on the significance of LSU’s win:
“There were so many people that regardless of whether they thought LSU would win this game or not, weren’t going to pick LSU because they said 'I can’t do it until they do it. I can’t pick this team until they actually prove that they can go in there and prove it and for the first time in a while, it feels like a rivalry game because I think for years to come, I don’t think Bama is going anywhere and I think LSU has only got places to go, they’re only going to get better from here. This could be a really, really great thing because both of these teams were excellent Saturday night. LSU just had a bit more in the tank and I think they were truly the better team.”
Hagan on LSU’s national standing:
“This was a ‘who can outscore who?’ game. This show me that to beat LSU, you’ve got to be able to score 50 points. The best teams right now in college football are the ones that can score on any defense you put in front of them. The three teams that can do that, probably four, are LSU, Alabama, probably Ohio State and probably Clemson."
