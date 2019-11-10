Overtime Podcast #100 - LSU overcomes Alabama to end 8-game skid

“There were so many people that regardless of whether they thought LSU would win this game or not, weren’t going to pick LSU because they said 'I can’t do it until they do it. I can’t pick this team until they actually prove that they can go in there and prove it and for the first time in a while, it feels like a rivalry game because I think for years to come, I don’t think Bama is going anywhere and I think LSU has only got places to go, they’re only going to get better from here. This could be a really, really great thing because both of these teams were excellent Saturday night. LSU just had a bit more in the tank and I think they were truly the better team.”