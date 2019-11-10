State Police: Impaired driver killed in Assumption crash

NAPOLEONVILLEE, La. (WVUE) - An impaired driver was killed Saturday night in a car crash, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on LA 1006 near Enola Road.
The crash took the life of 65-year-old Gary Hebert of Paincourtville.
The preliminary investigation revealed Hebert was traveling north on LA 1006 in a 2012 Toyota Tacoma when he ran off of the roadway in a right curve.
His vehicle overturned multiple times then struck a driveway embankment. Hebert was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected.
Troopers suspect speed and impairment to be factors in the crash and a standard toxicology report is pending. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.