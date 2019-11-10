Zack: Sunny skies continue; Arctic cold on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s a two for two weekend as we will wrap up Sunday with much of the same weather from Saturday, get ready for more sunny skies and a pleasant afternoon of temperatures.
After another chilly start this morning, temperatures will rebound nicely into the low 70s. This will feel absolutely wonderful for anything planned outdoors as sunny skies continue to dominate the forecast.
Things will change on Monday as we will be tracking an Arctic cold front into the state. A few passing showers remain possible as the front gets closer to us, mainly during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday. By Tuesday morning we will be waking up to rapidly falling temperatures and a strong, northerly wind. Expect it to feel like the 30s for much of the day due to the wind and clouds struggling to break behind the front.
Our first true Freeze Watch of the season is upon us for Wednesday morning as temperatures look to dip into the 20s for places north of the lake. In and around the city, it will be a close call with the freezing mark so best bet is to stay updated to the FOX 8 forecast as we prepare you for what freeze precautions you may need to take this week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.