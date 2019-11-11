After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Falcons

Speaking of Kamara, it was surprising to see how little he was used. He finished with four rushes and eight receptions for 12 total touches, but four of those catches came on the final drive of the game when the outcome was already determined. Kamara looked swift on his first carry around the end but didn’t get many more rushes. One could argue that Murray had the hot hand and perhaps they were easing Kamara back into the flow. But if that was the case, Murray should have had more than five carries on the day.