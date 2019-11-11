Alabama playoff “hopeful” after 46-41 loss to LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - LSU defeated Alabama 46-41 Saturday night to hand the Crimson Tide their first loss of the season and first loss inside Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2015.
“I think everyone has to make a commitment to finish the season the right way. We really don’t control our own destiny, but if we finish the season the right way we can see where it takes us,” Nick Saban said.
Although Alabama’s loss is one filled with lack of execution and mistakes, the Crimson Tide are hopeful that they still have a chance to make the College Football Playoffs.
“It’s definitely a wake up call for us and we know that. We don’t think it’s over yet so we’re just going to try and get better man. We’re just worried about us right now,” said Alabama safety Xavier McKinney.
“If it was up to us of course we would be in, but the only thing we can do is finish out the season the way we started,” said Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
Alabama has two SEC games left and will travel to Mississippi State next week before facing Auburn in the Iron Bowl on November 30th.
