Bruce: Bitter cold arctic air arrives overnight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Enjoy one more nice day, as the weather transitions later today as a strong Arctic airmass invades the area by sunrise. Highs today will be in the mid 70s as clouds increase with s few late showers. Tonight, rain chances increase as the strong front moves through.
A few showers may last into early Tuesday morning, but we’ll dry quickly as the cold, dry air takes over. Temperatures will fall through the morning hours, likely bottoming out in the 30s north of the Lake and low 40s south. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40s all day. With winds 15-25 MPH, it will feel like the upper 20s and lower 30s.
All freeze precautions will be needed overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning on the north shore. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the 25-28° range north shore and near freezing south shore. All precautions but pipes needed south.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.