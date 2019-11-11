Joe Burrow named Walter Camp National Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ 46-41 victory over Alabama.
This is Burrows’s second time earning the award this year. During the win against No. 3 Alabama, Burrow completed 31-of-39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers won their fourth game over a Top 10 opponent in 2019. LSU is the only team in college football with a 4-0 record against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
The Ohio native is 19-3 as LSU’s starting quarterback and has directed the Tigers to eight wins over Top 10 teams during his time at LSU, the most of any player in LSU school history.
Burrow finished the game with 457 yards of total offense, which ranks as the third-best total in school history. He also extended his school record for passing touchdowns to 33, as well as running his school mark of games with at least 20 completions to 12 straight.
Burrow is just the fourth player in LSU history to eclipse the 3,000-yard passing mark in a season as he ran his 2019 total to 3,198, which ranks second to only Rohan Davey (3,347 in 2001).
During the game against Alabama, Burrow helped lead the Tiger offense to 559 yards and 46 points, the most by a Tiger team in the 84-game series against Alabama.
Burrow and the 9-0 Tigers return to action on Saturday, traveling to Oxford to face Ole Miss at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
