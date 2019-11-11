Lakeview residents wake up to find windows of multiple vehicles smashed out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Several residents in Lakeview say their car windows were smashed out overnight.
Residents on Hawthorne Place near Canal Boulevard says they awoke this morning at around 7 a.m. to find police officers talking to his neighbors and dusting for fingerprints.
One man says he went outside to find his own vehicle had been vandalized but that nothing had been taken.
“One of the suggestions by the police officer was to just keep out car unlocked that way they can just open it without breaking anything and when they see there’s no valuables there, they’ll just leave your car alone,” says Stephen Ford. “The police officer said that’s one of the many things you can do. Put signs on the car, keep it unlocked. Just don’t keep and valuables in there. But that’s such a defeated solution I feel like. Just keep your car unlocked so they can get in there. So, it’s hard to stomach yeah.”
Ford says his backpack was left untouched when someone broke in. But that the glove box and center console were left open.
FOX 8 reached out to the New Orleans Police Department for details but have not heard back.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.