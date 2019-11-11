New airport terminal lines die down after busy holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After several days of reported problems, travelers at the new Armstrong International Airport terminal were greeted by moderate to long lines at TSA today.
Travelers said the long lines are to be expected on a holiday weekend, but things seem to be running smoothly at the new $1.3 billion terminal.
“Couple events Saints played this weekend it’s about what we expected with veterans day weekend too,” said Anson Jordan of Miami.
With some passengers, the new terminal is taking some time to get used to and they’re allowing extra time to negotiate possible delays.
“We were told traffic was terrible and security was slow,” said Richard McMichael of Houston.
One cab driver said traffic to and from the new terminal is costing her an extra 15 minutes a day. However, most travelers said today was much better.
Traffic at the Loyola and I-10 interchange did seem to take a little longer today but standstill traffic was minimal.
In the terminal airport, ambassadors gave travelers directions.
Many people labeled the new terminal a winner and if things get delayed many say it’ll give them one last chance to enjoy cuisine they cannot get back home.
“There are good restaurants in here. not a bad place to hang out,” said McMichael.
Most people said they like the new terminal, but one traveler stated she would miss the old one because it was more compact and convenient.
