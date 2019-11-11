NOPD: Woman sought for stealing $12,000 worth of jewelry from hotel room

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is searching for a subject wanted for theft in the Eighth District.
The incident occurred on October 23, 2019 at 12:58 a.m. While on Bourbon Street, the victim met the wanted subject, described as an unknown black female. The victim and the wanted subject relocated to the victim’s hotel room in the 500 block of Canal Street. While the wanted subject was inside the victim’s room she allegedly stole two rings valued at $12,000.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact the Eighth District investigative unit at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
