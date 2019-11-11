Overtime Podcast #101 - Saints fall flat against Falcons

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ 6-game win streak comes to an end along with the Falcons’ 6-game losing streak. Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan make sense of the befuddling effort.
Fazende on the surprising upset:
“What was that? They were unprepared. Bad game plan, bad execution, bad adjustments. It was just like the whole city and state was still kind of riding the LSU-Alabama momentum and whoops, Falcons snuck up on everybody and really punched the Saints in the mouth.”
Hagan on Atlanta setting the tone early:
“They win the coin toss and say ‘we want the ball.’ More times than not, you defer to the second half but Falcons said ‘ya know what, we’re going to take it.' First play, come out and give it to Calvin Ridley on the end-around. That drive, they’re running it down the Saints’ throats and moving the ball down the field until the back-to-back false starts, they were on their way to seven points on the opening drive.”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.