Overtime Podcast #101 - Saints fall flat against Falcons

“They win the coin toss and say ‘we want the ball.’ More times than not, you defer to the second half but Falcons said ‘ya know what, we’re going to take it.' First play, come out and give it to Calvin Ridley on the end-around. That drive, they’re running it down the Saints’ throats and moving the ball down the field until the back-to-back false starts, they were on their way to seven points on the opening drive.”