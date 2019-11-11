Rummel, Lakeshore, St. James, and West St. John grab 1-seeds in LHSAA football playoffs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The undefeated Rummel Raiders, the Lakeshore Titans, and St. James Wildcats were among a host of local schools that grabbed 1-seeds in the LHSAA football playoffs. West St. John holds the No. 1 spot in the Class 1A playoffs.
Rummel won the Catholic League, and will have a bye this weekend. Lakeshore host Istrouma, and St. James welcomes Mansfield to Vacherie on Friday.
Here’s a full list below of all teams in the FOX 8 viewing area that made the playoffs.
Division I
Byes: (1) Rummel, (3) Curtis, (4) Brother Martin
(9) Byrd at (8) St. Augustine, Thursday, 7:00 p.m. at Yulman Stadium
(11) Shaw at (6) Jesuit, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. at Tad Gormley Stadium
(10) St. Paul's at (7) Holy Cross, 7:00 p.m. at Yulman
Class 5A
(17) Thibodaux at (16) Walker
(24) East St. John at (9) Central- B.R.
(21) Chalmette at (12) Hahnville
(29) Terrebonne at (4) East Ascension
(19) Mandeville at (14) Barbe
(27) Comeaux at (6) Slidell
(26) Ponchatoula at (7) Destrehan
(23) Covington at (10) Sam Houston
(18) Ehret at (15) Captain Shreve
(31) Central Lafourche at (2) West Monroe
Division II
Bye: (2) De La Salle
(9) Evangel at (8) E.D. White
(13) Thomas Jefferson at (4) Loyola Prep
(14) Lusher at (3) University
(11) Vandebilt Catholic at (6) Hannan
Class 4A
(32) Istrouma at (1) Lakeshore
(17) Leesville at (16) Pearl River
(28) Salmen at (5) Carencro
(20) Easton at (13) Peabody
(30) Cecilia at (3) Karr
(19) Carver at (14) Franklinton
(22) Huntington at (11) Belle Chasse
(27) South Terrebonne at (6) Breaux Bridge
(31) South Lafourche at (2) Neville
Division III
Byes: (3) St. Charles Catholic, (4) Newman
(11) Northlake Christian at (6) Episcopal
(10) St. Thomas Aquinas at (7) Catholic-New Iberia
Class 3A
(32) Mansfield at (1) St. James
(20) Lutcher vs. (13) Booker T. Washington, Saturday at Pan American
(30) Baker at (3) Loranger
(27) Mentorship vs. (6) McDonogh 35
Division IV
(9) Central Catholic at (8) Country Day
(14) Riverside at (3) Ascension Catholic
Class 2A
(28) Winnfield at (5) Amite
(22) Lakeview at (11) South Plaquemines
(27) Bunkie at (6) Kentwood
(26) Port Barre at (7) Pine
Class 1A
Bye: (1) West St. John
