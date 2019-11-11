Saints fans react to disappointing loss against Falcons

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Many Saints fans shared similar sentiments of accepting the unexpected blow after seeming to experience every other stage of grief.
Saints fans filed out of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after a disappointing loss to their division rivals the Atlanta Falcons.
“It was our time. It was our time to rise up,” says one Falcons fan.
Maybe even overdue, considering Atlanta’s season so far. But fans never expected it would be against a Saints team that had only loss one game.
“I mean, losing to the Falcons off a bye week when they’re one and seven is bad,” says Ryan O’Neill.
And many Who Dats refused to believe it.
“Fourth quarter, they’re going to pull it off,” said Kaiwan Griff. “They’ll make about 14 points in the fourth quarter. I guarantee it.”
But as the time clock dwindled, black and gold fans began making peace with defeat.”
“It seems like the Falcons had their game plan ready even though they’re horrible as far as record it concerned,” says Jessica Yarbrough. “They came here to prove a point so we need to take the point to make sure we are on our game, be focused and not take it for granted, regardless of who we’re playing.”
By the end of the game, most Saints fans were taking the surprising loss in stride.
“The Saints will move on from here, kick us into shape and we’re going to be OK. We’re going to be OK. Who dat,” says Mike and Lydia Allen.
The Saints will face another NFC South team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, next Sunday which will air on FOX 8.
