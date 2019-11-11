Temperatures to plunge as Arctic air dives south

We’ll enjoy one more mild day before the coldest air of the season arrives! Highs today will be in the mid 80s with building cloud cover and a couple of showers. Tonight, rain chances increase as the strong front moves through.
A few showers may last into early Tuesday morning, but we’ll dry quickly as the cold, dry air takes over. Temperatures will fall through the morning hours, likely bottoming out in the 30s north of the Lake and low 40s south. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40s all day. With winds 15-25 MPH, it will feel like the 30s.
Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, a hard freeze is possible north and west of the Lake with forecast temperatures near 26 degrees. Pipes should be wrapped, plants protected, and pets brought inside. On the south shore, temperatures could dip to near freezing, so protecting tropical plants and bringing pets indoors are important.
A gradual warm up is then expected through the end of the week and the weekend with highs returning to the 50s and 60s, which is still below average for this time of year.
