State sees another high turnout as early voting for run-offs end

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana saw another high turnout for early voting with nearly 490,000 votes across the state.
More than 39,000 Orleans Parish residents cast an early ballot. Over 31,000 voters in Jefferson Parish and just over 35,000 voters in St. Tammany Parish also cast early votes.
FOX 8 Political analyst Mike Sherman noticed two things about the early voting numbers.
“Two big takeaways. One, the number of people who early voted. Second, very different demographically in the runoff than we saw in the primary,” says Sherman. “African-American participation, over 31 percent up from just over a quarter in the primary.”
While the runoff for the governor’s race is the biggest race on the ballot, there are also several state senator and representative seats to be decided. Voters will also select the next Secretary of State.
The runoff election is Saturday, November 16.
