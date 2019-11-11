Student charged with terrorizing at East St. John High School

East St. John High School was on lockdown on Monday. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | November 11, 2019 at 4:58 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 4:58 PM

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A student was arrested for terrorizing a school in St. John Parish on Monday (Nov. 11).

Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning East St. John High School was placed on lockdown after a student reported that another student may be in possession of a weapon.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office and school officials conducted a search of the campus. The student in question was located and the suspected weapon was determined to be an open stapler that had been wrapped in a bandana.

The student was removed from campus and has been booked by the sheriff’s office with terrorizing.

