Man steals $10,000 of jewelry from Slidell store

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -The Slidell Police Department is searching for a man they say is responsible for stealing over $10,000 worth of jewelry from a local jewelry store.
On Nov. 7 around 4 p.m., an unidentified male entered RG Jewelers at 1414 Gause Boulevard, opened a jewelry case, and stole over $10,000 worth of goods. He fled in a newer model gray Chevrolet Colorado.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Taylor at 985-646-6174 or ktaylor@slidellpd.com.
