‘My whole body was shaken up:' Resident recounts close call when an SUV crashed into her house

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A Kenner family said they want stoplights at an intersection near their home after a vehicle crashed into their house this weekend.
"My whole body was all shaken up. I couldn't even barely stand or talk," Amanda Graham said.
Graham said she was sitting on the couch in their living room Saturday afternoon, when a white SUV ripped through the front of the house.
"When she came in, the door was on top of her car," Graham said.
She said the Kia Soul stopped just a few feet away from her, and all their antiques and fine china were smashed.
"This is the cabinet. Everything that was in there is all down here, and all broken," Graham said.
Her mother and brother, were asleep in the bedroom.
"I heard what sounded like hail, but then I didn't hear no rain, and then I got up, went to the bathroom. my daughter came in, she was hysterical," Sara Perrot said.
"I didn't know what to say to her, you know? Growing up, we had worse situations, but this is probably the worst one we've ever had," Graham said.
Police said the driver, identified as 33-year-old Julie Martin, was arrested for a second offense charge of driving under the influence.
"It's not acceptable," said Perrot, "you don't get behind a wheel and drink."
Police said the driver backed out, and drove to her home two blocks down.
"She backed out and tried to run off, and the whole neighborhood came out and pretty much got her license plate and everything," Scott Schwall, who lives next door said.
According to police, Martin lives in the 3700 block of West Loyola Drive, just two blocks down from the house she's accused of crashing into.
Officers said they had a brief stand off at Martin's house, where she barricaded herself, before they arrested her.
Police said they’ve had problems with people running stop signs at the intersection of West Esplanade and West Loyola Drive because it is a main roadway.
"I always said one day, somebody's going to run that stop sign, and they're going to hit this house cause i'm right on the corner," Perrot said.
She said after witnessing accidents at the intersection on more than one occasion, she hopes something will be done.
“A red light. I think it would be so much safer than the stop signs,” Perrot said.
