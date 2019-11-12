Nicondra: Major cold front takes over tonight

During the day cold air continues to rush in behind the front. There could be a very brief switch to sleet at the back of the rain, but with the warm ground, wind and dry air moving in quickly icing will not be an issue. Rain will clear up, but temperatures will hold in the low to mid 40s through the day. The wind slacks off late Tuesday and temperatures will fall below freezing. A freeze warning is in effect for the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain, the River Parishes and northern Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.