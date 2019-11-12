Freeze warning in place; full precautions north of Lake Pontchartrain

Windy and cold conditions are expected today in the wake of a strong cold front. A few showers will linger through the morning hours, but drying and clearing skies are expected by the afternoon. Actual temperatures may reach the mid 40s this afternoon, but it will feel like the 30s thanks to the wind.
Tonight, a hard freeze is possible north and west of the Lake. A light freeze is possible on the south shore. That means everyone should bring pets inside, protect plants, and check on neighbors. Folks north and west of the Lake should also protect their pipes.
Clear, sunny skies are on tap for a chilly Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees. Then, a gradual warm up is expected through the weekend. A few showers are possible on Thursday, but dry skies and nice conditions are forecast for Friday-Sunday.
