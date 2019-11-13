Cold and rainy Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Low pressure moving out of the Western Gulf will bring clouds and rain at times on Thursday. That will also keep temperatures in the 40s for most if not all of the day.
The clouds clear and the sun returns for Friday and Saturday. Mornings will be cold with a light freeze possible north and west of the lake. Highs will mostly be in the 50s which is still well below our normal of around 72 degrees.
Clouds move back in on Sunday as yet another cold front arrives on Monday. This will keep temperatures on the cool side into the early part of next week.
